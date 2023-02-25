Updated - Game start and inital loading phase
Updated - Localisation french and russian language (thanks LiveseyMD!)
Added - Graphic option to change resolution in-game
Added - Audio option master volume
Added - Map/Region GPS coordinates info on map panel
Fixed - Respawn issue with some platforms on buildings with multiple landing pads
Fixed - Orbital station 'Mine-A41' glitch where it sometimes failed to launch properly
Flight Of Nova update for 25 February 2023
[build 760.027] - Updated game start - Additional settings - Bug fixes
