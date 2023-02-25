 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flight Of Nova update for 25 February 2023

[build 760.027] - Updated game start - Additional settings - Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10636285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated - Game start and inital loading phase
Updated - Localisation french and russian language (thanks LiveseyMD!)
Added - Graphic option to change resolution in-game
Added - Audio option master volume
Added - Map/Region GPS coordinates info on map panel
Fixed - Respawn issue with some platforms on buildings with multiple landing pads
Fixed - Orbital station 'Mine-A41' glitch where it sometimes failed to launch properly

Changed files in this update

Flight Of Nova Content Depot 1069191
  • Loading history…
Flight Of Nova Depot Linux Depot 1069194
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link