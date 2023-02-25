New Anti-Cheat, Improved Game Controller Support and Bunch of QoL

0.20.3-build.327
- New anti-cheat mechanism: previously repeated trades with cheating account will result in an anti-cheat ban. This process involves a lot of investigation and takes a lot of effort. Now this will result in a trade suspension - you can resume trading after returning all the profits made from trades with the cheating account. This can be resolved automatically in Player Trade UI (@FishPond)
- Add a page showing past player trades (by @FishPond)
- QoL: New settings menu (by @GrayTheWanderer)
- QoL: New batch mode action: Downgrade - All/Cluster/Adjacent (by @GrayTheWanderer)
- Add Turkish translation (by @Readrift)
- Improve Steam Deck support (@FishPond)
- QoL: Add support for game controllers: use left joystick to move camera, right joystick to move cursor, trigger buttons to zoom/scroll, right shoulder button and X button to click. Joystick sensitivity can be adjusted in settings
- QoL: Add support for camera edge pan (@FishPond) - Activate in Settings -> Input
- Add support for moderator to remove suspicious player trades. Resources will be refunded for removed trades (@FishPond)
- Improve stability of Steam Cloud integration (@FishPond)
There are 154 resources, 234 factories, 66 policies, 19 maps and 71 achievements available in this version
