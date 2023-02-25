 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Industry Idle update for 25 February 2023

New Anti-Cheat, Improved Game Controller Support and Bunch of QoL

Share · View all patches · Build 10636260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.20.3-build.327

  • New anti-cheat mechanism: previously repeated trades with cheating account will result in an anti-cheat ban. This process involves a lot of investigation and takes a lot of effort. Now this will result in a trade suspension - you can resume trading after returning all the profits made from trades with the cheating account. This can be resolved automatically in Player Trade UI (@FishPond)
  • Add a page showing past player trades (by @FishPond)
  • QoL: New settings menu (by @GrayTheWanderer)
  • QoL: New batch mode action: Downgrade - All/Cluster/Adjacent (by @GrayTheWanderer)
  • Add Turkish translation (by @Readrift)
  • Improve Steam Deck support (@FishPond)
  • QoL: Add support for game controllers: use left joystick to move camera, right joystick to move cursor, trigger buttons to zoom/scroll, right shoulder button and X button to click. Joystick sensitivity can be adjusted in settings
  • QoL: Add support for camera edge pan (@FishPond) - Activate in Settings -> Input
  • Add support for moderator to remove suspicious player trades. Resources will be refunded for removed trades (@FishPond)
  • Improve stability of Steam Cloud integration (@FishPond)
    There are 154 resources, 234 factories, 66 policies, 19 maps and 71 achievements available in this version

Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1574001
  • Loading history…
MacOS Depot 1574002
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1574003
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link