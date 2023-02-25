Beta 1.2.0

Changes in Gameplay:

-Added "Play Manual" menu to the start screen.

-Stance switching during attacks to consume Pow.

-Made Pow actions "Push" and "Backstep" depend on camera direction.

-Added a recovery gauge display during crouching recovery.

Balance Adjustments:

-Adjusted performance of the Sledgehammer again.

-Reduced the number of initial zombie spawn points and added new ones after defeating 50 and 100 zombies.

-Changed the condition for Fat Zombie appearances to defeating 75 zombies.

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed terrain that caused the character to get stuck while crouching.

-Fixed an issue where zombie tracking would stop if the player climbed from a sofa to a kitchen table, etc.

-Fixed terrain where zombie tracking would be lost upon entering (which was missed in the previous update).

Known Issues Being Investigated:

-Repeatedly pressing the second attack of the Sledgehammer, Double-Handed Axe, Wooden Stick (Long), and Iron Pipe (Long) causes glitchy motion and awkward attacks.

-Fat Zombies sometimes retain their falling motion even after stopping their dash.

With this Update, the balance of game will be change.

So we reset the score ranking again sorry.