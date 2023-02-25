Beta 1.2.0

Changes in Gameplay:
-Added "Play Manual" menu to the start screen.
-Stance switching during attacks to consume Pow.
-Made Pow actions "Push" and "Backstep" depend on camera direction.
-Added a recovery gauge display during crouching recovery.
Balance Adjustments:
-Adjusted performance of the Sledgehammer again.
-Reduced the number of initial zombie spawn points and added new ones after defeating 50 and 100 zombies.
-Changed the condition for Fat Zombie appearances to defeating 75 zombies.
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed terrain that caused the character to get stuck while crouching.
-Fixed an issue where zombie tracking would stop if the player climbed from a sofa to a kitchen table, etc.
-Fixed terrain where zombie tracking would be lost upon entering (which was missed in the previous update).
Known Issues Being Investigated:
-Repeatedly pressing the second attack of the Sledgehammer, Double-Handed Axe, Wooden Stick (Long), and Iron Pipe (Long) causes glitchy motion and awkward attacks.
-Fat Zombies sometimes retain their falling motion even after stopping their dash.
With this Update, the balance of game will be change.
So we reset the score ranking again sorry.
Changed files in this update