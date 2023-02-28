The game is available in early access!

Hello!

My game is already available for purchase in Steam Early Access. A long way has been covered during development. Starting from a top-down banal and simple game and ending with a third-person simulator.

Due to the fact that I do not have enough experience in the field of game development, the project turned out to be quite raw and unfinished.

That is why it was decided to release it in early access. I want to evaluate the gaming experience of users and, along with this, refine the project, already with your help.

For now, you can rate it and support me. I will be grateful to you for this act.

About 2 weeks after this news, I will release a major update,

which will add a dungeon to the game. There you can not only distract yourself and dilute your gameplay, but also get important rewards for advancing in the world of this game.

Thank you for your attention, stay tuned. Bye.

