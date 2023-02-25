- Add magic eyes (can watch trough walls)
- Add special ability UI
- Add special ability level up logic
- Adjust XP gain
- Adjust particle effects
- Adjust ranking combat counter
Heart in the Dark update for 25 February 2023
Public Test Patch 02.23.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
