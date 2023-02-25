 Skip to content

Heart in the Dark update for 25 February 2023

Public Test Patch 02.23.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10636089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add magic eyes (can watch trough walls)
  • Add special ability UI
  • Add special ability level up logic
  • Adjust XP gain
  • Adjust particle effects
  • Adjust ranking combat counter

