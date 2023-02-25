- added: last dead position marked on map
- fixed: bug on saving world state causing invalid saves
- fixed: incorrect position of floating description UI
- added: more sounds for Lowlifes
Plains of Pain update for 25 February 2023
Patch v0.18.467
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update