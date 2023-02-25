 Skip to content

Plains of Pain update for 25 February 2023

Patch v0.18.467

Share · View all patches · Build 10636004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added: last dead position marked on map
  • fixed: bug on saving world state causing invalid saves
  • fixed: incorrect position of floating description UI
  • added: more sounds for Lowlifes

