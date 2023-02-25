 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Earthlingo update for 25 February 2023

February 2023: Story Cutscenes

Share · View all patches · Build 10635918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Initial story added
Bugfixes
Improved performance on "Fastest", "Fast" and "Simple" graphics settings
Small amount of battle randomisation (more coming in the next update)

Changed files in this update

Earthlingo Linux Depot Depot 1071242
  • Loading history…
Earthlingo Windows Depot Depot 1071243
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link