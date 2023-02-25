Maintenance on February 25th (Sat)

Hello. Soul Guardians.
A temporary inspection will be conducted on February 25th (Sat). Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.
[Maintenance Time]
- February 25th (Sat), 08:20~08:25 (UTC)
[Precautions]
- The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.
[1.041 Update Details]
<Fixed>
- Kawaing's Box preview was modified to look normally.
- Modified so that some character's fatigue and daily quests were applied properly.
- Server optimization.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update