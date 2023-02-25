 Skip to content

소울 가디언즈 update for 25 February 2023

Maintenance on February 25th (Sat)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. Soul Guardians.

A temporary inspection will be conducted on February 25th (Sat). Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.

[Maintenance Time]

  • February 25th (Sat), 08:20~08:25 (UTC)

[Precautions]

  • The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.

[1.041 Update Details]

<Fixed>

  • Kawaing's Box preview was modified to look normally.
  • Modified so that some character's fatigue and daily quests were applied properly.
  • Server optimization.

Thank you.

