Update 11.4 - M1919A6 Overhaul & Patreon Returns!

At long last, the M1919A6 Browning Machine Gun has been completely overhauled!

This means new model, first-person and third-person animations!

M1919A6 Browning Machine-Gun

Overhauled first and third-person model, texture, animations and reload sounds.

The M1919A6 can now be hip-fired after being readied (similar to the MG-42).

Recoil pattern has been brought closer in line with other similar machine guns (the net effect is more recoil, but a wider and arguably more desirable beaten zone)

The weapon has now been renamed to the M1919A6 Browning Machine-Gun (previous version was an ahistoric frankenstein's monster that didn't actually exist).

With this, we are excited to finally complete the first pass of Allied weapon overhauls that we have been striving towards since 2020!

There is still more work to be done to improve visuals of some weapons (especially one some of the Axis weapons), but we are now happy to have brought the entire Allied small arms arsenal up to a significantly higher level of visual fidelity.

Patreon Returns!

After a brief hiatus, the Patreon has now returned! The donations that we get from Patreon helps us keep the lights on by covering server & development infrastructure costs. If you can spare some cash, please consider donating to support the game's continued development!

See you on the battlefield,

Darklight Games