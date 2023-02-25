In this update, the map is greatly enlarged with new spaces, and a small lake in the center of the map to facilitate the use of the water bottle. You also have the possibility of finding 4 new plants. (Fern, white clover, cleavers, lupine)
Naturia update for 25 February 2023
Map expansion and new plants
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update