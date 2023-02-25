 Skip to content

Naturia update for 25 February 2023

Map expansion and new plants

Share · View all patches · Build 10635755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, the map is greatly enlarged with new spaces, and a small lake in the center of the map to facilitate the use of the water bottle. You also have the possibility of finding 4 new plants. (Fern, white clover, cleavers, lupine)

