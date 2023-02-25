 Skip to content

Slime Warfare update for 25 February 2023

February 25, 2023 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10635752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change:

  1. External reinforcement of all towers:
    Limits: Lower upgrade fees and remove pre-condition restrictions

  2. The maximum resurrection time limit of all towers cannot exceed 30s, the formula is (10 + level 2) resurrection spirit reduction percentage

  3. When all towers change colors due to upgrades, they get fixed attribute improvements:
    Maximum hp boost: current level50
    Defense improvement: current level    1

  4. Fire Slime
    Gold Fire: Duration 40s->60s
    Green Fire: Duration 10s->20s

  5. Frozen Slime
    Ice Guardian: Cooldown 120s->80s and restore 5000hp

  6. Ground Slime
    Earth Reflexion: Cooldown 120s -> 80s
    Earth Revive: fixed recovery every 5s -> every 5s according to the maximum life percentage recovery, maximum 5000hp

  7. LordGod Slime
    Healing Light: The upper limit of single recovery is 5000

  8. Scarecrow
    dodge 0%->25%

  9. Arrow Tower
    Bullet existence time 2s->5s
    Attack range 320->380
    Number of Attacks 3->4

Bug fixes:
Thunder slime dodge will exceed 90%.
Yeti bullets miss their target.
Part of the damage is lost at 5x speed.

Changed files in this update

