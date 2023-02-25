February 25, 2023 Update Notes

Change:
-
External reinforcement of all towers:
Limits: Lower upgrade fees and remove pre-condition restrictions
-
The maximum resurrection time limit of all towers cannot exceed 30s, the formula is (10 + level 2) resurrection spirit reduction percentage
-
When all towers change colors due to upgrades, they get fixed attribute improvements:
Maximum hp boost: current level50
Defense improvement: current level1
-
Fire Slime
Gold Fire: Duration 40s->60s
Green Fire: Duration 10s->20s
-
Frozen Slime
Ice Guardian: Cooldown 120s->80s and restore 5000hp
-
Ground Slime
Earth Reflexion: Cooldown 120s -> 80s
Earth Revive: fixed recovery every 5s -> every 5s according to the maximum life percentage recovery, maximum 5000hp
-
LordGod Slime
Healing Light: The upper limit of single recovery is 5000
-
Scarecrow
dodge 0%->25%
-
Arrow Tower
Bullet existence time 2s->5s
Attack range 320->380
Number of Attacks 3->4
Bug fixes:
Thunder slime dodge will exceed 90%.
Yeti bullets miss their target.
Part of the damage is lost at 5x speed.
