Horde Hunters update for 25 February 2023

v. 0.3.3

25 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. Just a small release to fix a couple of issues that seemed to occur quite often with players.

Bugs

  • Enemies or obstacles may end up flickering on and off
  • Crash with error "Cannot apply sqrt to NaN"




