Like a Dragon: Ishin! 1.03 Patch Update

Hello RGG Fans!

Thank you for playing Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Patch 1.03 is now live with the following fixes and improvements:

PC version

Stuttering when effects are first loaded

Crashes on startup (on rare occasions)

The display of some UI elements being out of position on ultra-wide displays

Improvements to monitor selection and resolution settings displayed in a multi-monitor environment

All platforms

Enemies unexpectedly teleporting in rare cases when activating a heat action near a door

Fixed a bug that prevented the use of special turrets placed on the stage

Crash bug when using the abilities of the Toranosuke and Yama-goroshi cards in certain Wanted Men mission

Fixed a bug that caused the progression to become impossible when bringing back a deserter from Mukurogai

Changes in heat gauge reduction behavior that is dependent on FPS

Issue of Health Gauge not increasing even if the player unlocks "Health Increase 1" on the Gunman skill

Other stability improvements and bug fixes

Gameplay Adjustments

The number of repeated button presses required while performing 'Ichizu Samurai (Truehearted Samurai!)' at the Singing Bar, have been reduced

In addition, the team is currently working on the next patch that includes bug fixes and balance adjustments which we are planning to release in the near future.

We appreciate your support and patience while our team addresses these known issues.

Please continue to share any bugs you encounter via the Official Bug Thread.