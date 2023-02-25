 Skip to content

Earthling's Undertaking update for 25 February 2023

更新日志V0.80.001.02~03

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

各位玩家好，游戏今天已优化更新，更新后版本为V0.80.001.03:

  1. 修复在城市和其它门派场景中，打开指派界面后无法正常离开当前场景的问题
  2. 修复敌方门派无法攻击的问题
  3. 修复AI自动突破未获得对应等级基础属性提升的问题
  4. 修复手动突破后事件列表未及时刷新的问题
  5. 增加弟子心愿等待时长
  6. 降低弟子心愿未满足时扣除的好感度
  7. 降低庇护城市驻守等级要求

