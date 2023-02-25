 Skip to content

Castle Warriors update for 25 February 2023

Minor 0.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version number should show in the bottom left of your Main Menu

Unit Changes

Elf

  • Unicorn - Major HP buff on base and + unit. Minor attack damage, attack speed, attack range buff on base and + unit
  • Druid - Ability damage buff on base and + unit
  • Tree Ent - HP buff on base and + unit

Human

  • Gryphon - HP buff on base and + unit
  • Wizard - Attack damage buff on base and + unit. Minor attack speed buff on base and + unit

Dwarf

  • Brawler - Major HP buff on base and + unit
  • Blunderbusser - Minor attack damage buff on base unit
  • Bronze Dragon - Attack damage buff on base and + unit
  • Warlock - Ability damage buff on base and + unit
  • Priest - Attack speed nerfed on base and + unit
  • King Thanagan - Attack range and attack damage buff on base and + unit

Orc

  • Grunt - Major HP buff on base and + units
  • Lightning Elemental - Ability damage buff on base and + unit
  • Worg Rider - Major HP buff on base and + unit

Demon

  • Imp - HP and attack damage buff on base and + unit
  • Cultist - HP buff on base and + unit.
  • Pitfiend - HP buff on base unit
  • Succubus - Ability damage buff on base and + unit

Map Changes

  • Updated some of the map 2 bosses to be more difficult
  • Updated some of the map 3 bosses to more difficult
  • Nerfed spawn rate of enemy Genie on difficulty scaling maps +1 - +3. AOE attack radius buff
  • Fixed enemy Ice Dragon ability that wasn't casting
  • Hopefully fixed the unkillable Ice Dragon Boss on map 6
  • Fixed Map 6 +2 not spawning the end dino
  • Fixed Map 6 +3 not spawning the end dino

Warrior Changes

  • Minor ability damage buff on Elf Warrior Polymorph
  • Minor ability damage buff on Orc Warrior
  • Increased the speed that Demon Warrior's meteor falls down
  • Decreased the Demon Warrior's delay between casting and the meteor falling down

UI Changes

  • Updated the Unit Descriptions for almost all base and + units
  • Blocked clicking on the card shop for .5s after it pops up
  • Fixed Army List button to be clickable during the card shop
  • Fixed Unicorn+ basic attack not counting to overall unit damage
  • Testing fullscreen and resolution options

