Minor 0.1.3

Unit Changes
Elf
- Unicorn - Major HP buff on base and + unit. Minor attack damage, attack speed, attack range buff on base and + unit
- Druid - Ability damage buff on base and + unit
- Tree Ent - HP buff on base and + unit
Human
- Gryphon - HP buff on base and + unit
- Wizard - Attack damage buff on base and + unit. Minor attack speed buff on base and + unit
Dwarf
- Brawler - Major HP buff on base and + unit
- Blunderbusser - Minor attack damage buff on base unit
- Bronze Dragon - Attack damage buff on base and + unit
- Warlock - Ability damage buff on base and + unit
- Priest - Attack speed nerfed on base and + unit
- King Thanagan - Attack range and attack damage buff on base and + unit
Orc
- Grunt - Major HP buff on base and + units
- Lightning Elemental - Ability damage buff on base and + unit
- Worg Rider - Major HP buff on base and + unit
Demon
- Imp - HP and attack damage buff on base and + unit
- Cultist - HP buff on base and + unit.
- Pitfiend - HP buff on base unit
- Succubus - Ability damage buff on base and + unit
Map Changes
- Updated some of the map 2 bosses to be more difficult
- Updated some of the map 3 bosses to more difficult
- Nerfed spawn rate of enemy Genie on difficulty scaling maps +1 - +3. AOE attack radius buff
- Fixed enemy Ice Dragon ability that wasn't casting
- Hopefully fixed the unkillable Ice Dragon Boss on map 6
- Fixed Map 6 +2 not spawning the end dino
- Fixed Map 6 +3 not spawning the end dino
Warrior Changes
- Minor ability damage buff on Elf Warrior Polymorph
- Minor ability damage buff on Orc Warrior
- Increased the speed that Demon Warrior's meteor falls down
- Decreased the Demon Warrior's delay between casting and the meteor falling down
UI Changes
- Updated the Unit Descriptions for almost all base and + units
- Blocked clicking on the card shop for .5s after it pops up
- Fixed Army List button to be clickable during the card shop
- Fixed Unicorn+ basic attack not counting to overall unit damage
- Testing fullscreen and resolution options
