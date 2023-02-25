Update log on February 25, 2023

I don't know if anyone plays my game, but I'm updating it.
-
This time, some content has been modified to make the plot more reasonable
-
Modify the error report sometimes in the jigsaw puzzle
-
Some jigsaw puzzles are modified without prompt, and prompt is added to reduce difficulty
-
Added some animation and dynamic effects
-
Modified the stability of the evidence and the position of the backpack
-
When entering the game, you can directly select the level. At present, there are only 1 and 2 chapters. You can skip the tutorial and directly enter the second chapter.
-
Modified some UI styles