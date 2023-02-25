Update log on February 25, 2023

I don't know if anyone plays my game, but I'm updating it.

This time, some content has been modified to make the plot more reasonable

Modify the error report sometimes in the jigsaw puzzle

Some jigsaw puzzles are modified without prompt, and prompt is added to reduce difficulty

Added some animation and dynamic effects

Modified the stability of the evidence and the position of the backpack

When entering the game, you can directly select the level. At present, there are only 1 and 2 chapters. You can skip the tutorial and directly enter the second chapter.