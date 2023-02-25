 Skip to content

奇谭文字游戏 update for 25 February 2023

Update log on February 25, 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I don't know if anyone plays my game, but I'm updating it.

  1. This time, some content has been modified to make the plot more reasonable

  2. Modify the error report sometimes in the jigsaw puzzle

  3. Some jigsaw puzzles are modified without prompt, and prompt is added to reduce difficulty

  4. Added some animation and dynamic effects

  5. Modified the stability of the evidence and the position of the backpack

  6. When entering the game, you can directly select the level. At present, there are only 1 and 2 chapters. You can skip the tutorial and directly enter the second chapter.

  7. Modified some UI styles

