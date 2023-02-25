 Skip to content

Citywars Tower Defense update for 25 February 2023

UPDATE #51 New Endless challenge map & 3 New Gem Arena Maps

Patchnotes via Steam Community


New Endless Challenge map.

This new Endless Challenge will make you go against cows that gets stronger and stronger on each round! Unlike the first Endless map, this new one has a lot of space to build any necessary tools to survive longer!

You can find this new map in the Star Milestones with a minimum of 30 stars.

New Gem Arena maps

3 new maps have been added in the Gem Arena game mode with different themes: Red, Green and Purple.

These new maps contains new traps and weapons you can use, such as laser cannons and flamethrowers!

Find these new maps in the Gem Arena Arcade.

New popcorn Weekly Challenge!

For this Weekly Challenge, you need to find popcorn bags around the map and eat them to progress on the challenge and get some xp.

How it works:
Unlock the Weekly Challenge table in the Star Milestone.
Place it whenever you start a map and it will record your challenge progress while you play. You need to place it every time you start a map for it to record.
Watch your numbers grow and make sure to complete the target before Friday.

