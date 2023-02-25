Update Log # 26 - v0.8.7a

This update is mainly about core system optimization and various bug fixes
Global adjustment:
- The core process of skill execution has been greatly improved (although this is an important update, I can't feel it when playing (wry smile))
- Wizard's attribute panel adjustment
- Part of the dialogue adjustment of the meeting between Na and Mei
- The initial draw of the mage's round is increased to 4
- Ejection staff+2+3 effect adjustment
BUG repair:
- Corrupt damage cannot trigger the summoning effect of Lord Goblin and Tana to repair
- The number of times Nami steals can be more than 9 times in a battle
- The blood staff has red magic at the beginning, but has no initial attack power
- Fixed the problem that some of the enemies who could transform were killed directly by withering, which led to death
