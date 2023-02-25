 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 25 February 2023

Update Log # 26 - v0.8.7a

Share · View all patches · Build 10635467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is mainly about core system optimization and various bug fixes

Global adjustment:
  • The core process of skill execution has been greatly improved (although this is an important update, I can't feel it when playing (wry smile))
  • Wizard's attribute panel adjustment
  • Part of the dialogue adjustment of the meeting between Na and Mei
  • The initial draw of the mage's round is increased to 4
  • Ejection staff+2+3 effect adjustment
BUG repair:
  • Corrupt damage cannot trigger the summoning effect of Lord Goblin and Tana to repair
  • The number of times Nami steals can be more than 9 times in a battle
  • The blood staff has red magic at the beginning, but has no initial attack power
  • Fixed the problem that some of the enemies who could transform were killed directly by withering, which led to death

Changed files in this update

Depot 1831291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link