 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Transliminal update for 25 February 2023

The 1983 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10635391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After being out of action for a month; I am happy to finally be able to share this update.
So what's new:
-DIVE INTO THE POOLS!
-The entire level transition system has been completely reworked. Improving odds you won't have undesirable experiences.
-A ton of new VO content has been recorded and added.
-The lighting system has been overhauled to give each area a unique feel.

It was a monumental task to bring an infinite procedural pool to life. But here it is for your exploration enjoyment. If you can find a way in.
Overall, it's been a very productive month once I recovered from my illness.
I hope you will see the polish and where all the work is going.

Many worlds, entities, and experiences to come.
See you in there

-=[ ComAdore ]=-

Changed files in this update

Depot 2176071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link