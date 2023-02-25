The 1983 Update

After being out of action for a month; I am happy to finally be able to share this update.

So what's new:

-DIVE INTO THE POOLS!

-The entire level transition system has been completely reworked. Improving odds you won't have undesirable experiences.

-A ton of new VO content has been recorded and added.

-The lighting system has been overhauled to give each area a unique feel.

It was a monumental task to bring an infinite procedural pool to life. But here it is for your exploration enjoyment. If you can find a way in.

Overall, it's been a very productive month once I recovered from my illness.

I hope you will see the polish and where all the work is going.

Many worlds, entities, and experiences to come.

See you in there

-=[ ComAdore ]=-