The 1983 Update

After being out of action for a month; I am happy to finally be able to share this update.
So what's new:
-DIVE INTO THE POOLS!
-The entire level transition system has been completely reworked. Improving odds you won't have undesirable experiences.
-A ton of new VO content has been recorded and added.
-The lighting system has been overhauled to give each area a unique feel.
It was a monumental task to bring an infinite procedural pool to life. But here it is for your exploration enjoyment. If you can find a way in.
Overall, it's been a very productive month once I recovered from my illness.
I hope you will see the polish and where all the work is going.
Many worlds, entities, and experiences to come.
See you in there
-=[ ComAdore ]=-
