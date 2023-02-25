Quality-of-Play redux, and more

Everything from the "Quality of Play" update from earlier this week, plus a few more improvements and fixes as well, noted below with a + beside them.
CHANGES
- If odds are 1 or lower, don’t roll—just end attack.
- Changed timing of attack start: if the player only has one possible move, the attack won't automatically begin before the attack notification is complete.
- Visualization of 3D card’s Resistance bonuses for shared Alignments with master not recalculated after Reorg.
- Reworked Logic for when a card has maximum supported children or is in the 4th row, to propose attacking to destroy rather than Reorg. Reorg now only automatically launches from a 0-Power group. (Previous symptom: captured card shown with no 'control tab' and so failed to form relationship with new puppets it later came to control.
- Fix: AI is mis-weighing possibilities.
- Fix: Group with action qualified to interfere with attack was not allowed to interfere.
- Fix: Some UI elements believed a group still had an action after it paid for a reorg.
- Fix: Player not given opportunity to play Plot in defense.
- Fix: Some Plots could not be played when expected.
- Fix: Attack to Destroy Alignment bonuses are not shown in attack widget.
- Fix: Could still attempt to attack with a 0-Power card by beginning attack with target.
- Fix: In rare situations, captured puppet might not be connected to its parent. Could not reliably reproduce issue, so not sure if bug is fully addressed.
- Fix: Selecting a valid Plot then deselecting it leaves its row appear selected.
- Fix: "Unplayable" Plot HUD Rows stay selected after a different one is selected.
Changed files in this update