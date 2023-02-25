Quality-of-Play redux, and more

Everything from the "Quality of Play" update from earlier this week, plus a few more improvements and fixes as well, noted below with a + beside them.

CHANGES

If odds are 1 or lower, don’t roll—just end attack.

Changed timing of attack start: if the player only has one possible move, the attack won't automatically begin before the attack notification is complete.

Visualization of 3D card’s Resistance bonuses for shared Alignments with master not recalculated after Reorg.

Reworked Logic for when a card has maximum supported children or is in the 4th row, to propose attacking to destroy rather than Reorg. Reorg now only automatically launches from a 0-Power group. (Previous symptom: captured card shown with no 'control tab' and so failed to form relationship with new puppets it later came to control.

Fix: AI is mis-weighing possibilities.

Fix: Group with action qualified to interfere with attack was not allowed to interfere.

Fix: Some UI elements believed a group still had an action after it paid for a reorg.