Shell Out Showdown update for 25 February 2023

Update Notes for Feb 24

Share · View all patches · Build 10635353 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of little tweaks and fixes after the story mode update.

  • improvements to Lobby responsiveness
  • Fixed issue with dropping good packets
  • Some tweaks and changes to the water level
  • Public lobby can create elimination matches
  • Wrap main menus and other menus that it makes sense for
  • Added some stars to win confetti
  • Items that get destroyed (littered) have a poof animation now
  • Drastically improved bot performance and smartness 8)
  • Improved effect when you give an item to a player
  • Fixed some server bugs
  • Other small fixes/tweaks

