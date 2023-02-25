Update Notes for Feb 24

Lots of little tweaks and fixes after the story mode update.
- improvements to Lobby responsiveness
- Fixed issue with dropping good packets
- Some tweaks and changes to the water level
- Public lobby can create elimination matches
- Wrap main menus and other menus that it makes sense for
- Added some stars to win confetti
- Items that get destroyed (littered) have a poof animation now
- Drastically improved bot performance and smartness 8)
- Improved effect when you give an item to a player
- Fixed some server bugs
- Other small fixes/tweaks
Changed files in this update