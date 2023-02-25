Sun Down is Releasing!

Hey Everyone!

It’s Bruce, Director at Pixel Sprout Studios!

Today is a huge day for us because Sun Down is available now on Steam! While this game may be new to you all, we have been hard at work for months toiling away at making a roguelike that we hadn’t seen before and something that we wanted to play. I am very excited to be sharing this project with you all, and I do hope you all enjoy Sun Down.

Play as Darius, the Demon King of Withergate, who specializes in sword combat, and Lucia, the Archmage of Sun Haven, who specializes in fire magic. Spend the day exploring the world, gathering materials, growing crops, and fighting hordes of monsters!

Monsters will seek you out, so stay vigilant! They want to make sure you’re taken down, lest they return to Dynus, The Moon Dragon, empty-handed. So keep those spells handy and make sure you’re prepared for Sun Down! Once Sun Down comes, you’ll need to fight for your life against the seemingly endless waves of monsters sent by Dynus himself.

You can survive from Spring through Winter, but know that only the most skilled fighters have ever earned such an honor.

Release Summary

2 Playable Characters

150+ Unique Spells and Character Upgrades

34+ Monsters

3 Different Types of Turrets

2 Farm Animals

2 Crops

Sun Down 1.0

Characters:

Darius, the Demon King of Withergate

Boosted attacks with the Sword Thrust Spell

Lucia, the Archmage of Sun Haven

-Boosted attacks with the Fireball Spell

Spells:

Sword Thrust- Slash foes before you with your sword

8 Sword Thrust Upgrades

Snowball Launcher- Launch piercing snowballs at enemies

8 Snowball Launcher Upgrades

Intimidation- An aura ring around you that does damage to enemies inside

7 Intimidation Upgrades

Fireball- Launch a fireball at enemies, exploding on impact, also deals burn damage

5 Fireball Upgrades

Meteor Strike- Strike a random target with an AOE explosion

5 Meteor Strike Upgrades

Fire Storm- Create a circle of scorched earth, dealing damage to enemies who walk through it

7 Firestorm Upgrades

Bouncing Arrow- A piercing arrow that damages enemies while bouncing off the edges of your screen

5 Bouncing Arrow Upgrades

Chain Lightning- Strikes a target and chains to 2 additional targets

5 Chain Lightning Upgrades

Hunter's Bow- Launch an arrow periodically in a straight line, dealing damage to all enemies in its path

7 Hunter’s Bow Upgrades

Buppy the Puppy- A pet Puppy, who follows you around and runs between enemies at random, dealing an AOE stomp attack

4 Buppy Upgrades

Hedgehog Helpers- Pet Hedgehogs, who periodically rolls around you in a circle, dealing damage to enemies in its path

6 Hedgehog Upgrades

Torchy- A pet Fireball, Torchy, who shoots fireballs periodically

50+ Other Passive Upgrades

Monsters:

34+ Unique monster and boss enemies

Turrets

Dragon Defenders- Turrets built into your home to help keep you safe!

Carrot Ballista- Launches a Ca-rrow at enemies, dealing large amounts of damage to a single target.

Egg Cannon- Launches an egg at enemies a large distance away, dealing medium AOE Damage

Milk Machine Gun- Launches a slosh of milk at enemies a medium distance away, dealing large AOE Damage

Farm Animals

Cow- Drops Milk which sells for a high price and craft into turrets!

Chicken- Drops Eggs that sells for a medium price and craft into turrets!

Barn Animals also produce EXP

Crops

Wheat- A cheap but decent-selling crop

Carrots- An expensive crop that will craft into turrets in future updates!

Harvesting crops gives a very large amount of EXP, especially in the early game

Sun Down is fully releasing today but that doesn’t mean we are done yet. We will be continuing to patch Sun Down in the future to fix any bugs, add more abilities, and even new characters in the future. So, please consider supporting us by purchasing or wishlisting Sun Down today!

Stay up to date on future patches and information by joining our Discord today. Chat with us about Sun Down, our original farm sim game Sun Haven, or talk to other fans about the game!

