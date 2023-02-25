 Skip to content

僵尸（THE JIANG SHI） update for 25 February 2023

20230225版本更新

Share · View all patches · Build 10635215 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、增加队友系统及队友语音系统
2、增加僵尸能随机狂奔攻击玩家或队友
3、漫漫长夜关卡优化
4、优化选择人物时吴迪的模型使其更贴合游玩人物

【公告及更新预告】
抢先体验关卡终极boss【旱魃】正在紧张制作及调试当中

Changed files in this update

Depot 2236481
