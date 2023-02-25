- 4 more types of insanity, bringing the total to 20
- Observation Window overhaul, now has 11 different outcomes
- Numerous passenger-related events now offer different rewards
Endless Dark update for 25 February 2023
Patch 0.3.5-ea notes
