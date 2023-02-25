 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Endless Dark update for 25 February 2023

Patch 0.3.5-ea notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10634972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 4 more types of insanity, bringing the total to 20
  • Observation Window overhaul, now has 11 different outcomes
  • Numerous passenger-related events now offer different rewards

Changed files in this update

Depot 2290891
  • Loading history…
Depot 2290892
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link