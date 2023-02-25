Tote Re-design Hotfix 3

New Stuff
Two new costumes for Tote!
Changes
Updated languages
The Black Mana Stone can now be found by Tote
Bayou Club 1 -> 2 weak per attack
Banner shield 12 -> 14 block common -> uncommon 1 -> 2 forge slots
Magic Syrup - rare -> uncommon
Daughter's Diary -> now costs 1 mana to summon
Tape Carving -> now natural
Illusory Tape -> use costs 1 energy -> discards and discards all adjacent carvings
Toadstool Sword - rare -> uncommon
Wiz Buckler - uncommon -> rare
Milk Cap - rare -> uncommon
Brother's Bow -> now a Kin type
Lifeforce Wand -> now a weapon type
Swamp Bangle -> now an accessory
Mushroom Wand -> now free to summon + 1 mana to use
Wooden Shiv - 4->5 damage +1 damage on use until discard
Thorn Shiv - 1 -> 0 energy to summon. 3 damage +3 on use until discard
Dreaming Sword 3 -> 2 damage per carving played this combat
Mossy Carving - now is used to discard
Mossy Mace - 1 -> 2 forge slots
Tree Shield - 1 -> 2 forge slots - 12 -> 14 block
Mushroom Axe -> now 3 forge slots
Cherry Bomb -> now 1 forge slot
Druid Wand -> now 2 forge slots
Energy Carving -> now 1 forge slot
Ethereal Quiver -> now 1 forge slot
Green Heart -> now 1 forge slot
Mushroom Wand -> now 1 forge slot
Rose Arrow -> now 1 forge slot
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a glitch where the head of the Mushroom Axe wouldn't work
Fixed a glitch with the Mossy Mace effect displaying twice
Fixed a glitch where changing the language would adjust the screen resolution
Fixed a glitch where the orange border around some items was too large
