Tote Re-design Hotfix 3

New Stuff

Two new costumes for Tote!

Changes

Updated languages

The Black Mana Stone can now be found by Tote

Bayou Club 1 -> 2 weak per attack

Banner shield 12 -> 14 block common -> uncommon 1 -> 2 forge slots

Magic Syrup - rare -> uncommon

Daughter's Diary -> now costs 1 mana to summon

Tape Carving -> now natural

Illusory Tape -> use costs 1 energy -> discards and discards all adjacent carvings

Toadstool Sword - rare -> uncommon

Wiz Buckler - uncommon -> rare

Milk Cap - rare -> uncommon

Brother's Bow -> now a Kin type

Lifeforce Wand -> now a weapon type

Swamp Bangle -> now an accessory

Mushroom Wand -> now free to summon + 1 mana to use

Wooden Shiv - 4->5 damage +1 damage on use until discard

Thorn Shiv - 1 -> 0 energy to summon. 3 damage +3 on use until discard

Dreaming Sword 3 -> 2 damage per carving played this combat

Mossy Carving - now is used to discard

Mossy Mace - 1 -> 2 forge slots

Tree Shield - 1 -> 2 forge slots - 12 -> 14 block

Mushroom Axe -> now 3 forge slots

Cherry Bomb -> now 1 forge slot

Druid Wand -> now 2 forge slots

Energy Carving -> now 1 forge slot

Ethereal Quiver -> now 1 forge slot

Green Heart -> now 1 forge slot

Mushroom Wand -> now 1 forge slot

Rose Arrow -> now 1 forge slot

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a glitch where the head of the Mushroom Axe wouldn't work

Fixed a glitch with the Mossy Mace effect displaying twice

Fixed a glitch where changing the language would adjust the screen resolution

Fixed a glitch where the orange border around some items was too large