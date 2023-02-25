 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backpack Hero update for 25 February 2023

Tote Re-design Hotfix 3

Share · View all patches · Build 10634947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Stuff
Two new costumes for Tote!

Changes
Updated languages
The Black Mana Stone can now be found by Tote
Bayou Club 1 -> 2 weak per attack
Banner shield 12 -> 14 block common -> uncommon 1 -> 2 forge slots
Magic Syrup - rare -> uncommon
Daughter's Diary -> now costs 1 mana to summon
Tape Carving -> now natural
Illusory Tape -> use costs 1 energy -> discards and discards all adjacent carvings
Toadstool Sword - rare -> uncommon
Wiz Buckler - uncommon -> rare
Milk Cap - rare -> uncommon
Brother's Bow -> now a Kin type
Lifeforce Wand -> now a weapon type
Swamp Bangle -> now an accessory
Mushroom Wand -> now free to summon + 1 mana to use
Wooden Shiv - 4->5 damage +1 damage on use until discard
Thorn Shiv - 1 -> 0 energy to summon. 3 damage +3 on use until discard
Dreaming Sword 3 -> 2 damage per carving played this combat
Mossy Carving - now is used to discard
Mossy Mace - 1 -> 2 forge slots
Tree Shield - 1 -> 2 forge slots - 12 -> 14 block
Mushroom Axe -> now 3 forge slots
Cherry Bomb -> now 1 forge slot
Druid Wand -> now 2 forge slots
Energy Carving -> now 1 forge slot
Ethereal Quiver -> now 1 forge slot
Green Heart -> now 1 forge slot
Mushroom Wand -> now 1 forge slot
Rose Arrow -> now 1 forge slot

Bug Fixes:
Fixed a glitch where the head of the Mushroom Axe wouldn't work
Fixed a glitch with the Mossy Mace effect displaying twice
Fixed a glitch where changing the language would adjust the screen resolution
Fixed a glitch where the orange border around some items was too large

Changed depots in testingbranch branch

View more data in app history for build 10634947
Depot 1970581
Depot 1970582
Depot 1970583
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link