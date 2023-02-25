Black Magic Gamebox 1.04: Minigames Update

Mages and Monsters
New Minigames
- Trap 1: Quickgrass
- Trap 3: Abandoned Shrine
- Trap 4: Hunter's Hangman
- Added a visual to show who faces off in PVP Challenge minigames.
Gold Implementation
- Gold is now given at the end of quests based on the difficulty and length of the quest.
- Robbery buff added
- Robbery buff added to Night and Bandit encounter failure buffs.
- Merchant event requires gold to purchase items.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where PVPChal timers would not work properly
- Fixed a bug where some buffs had the incorrect text.
- Buffs now refresh automatically at the end of events and the end of the quest.
- Fixed a typo in the Bandit events.
- Fixed a bug where the item authenticity wouldn't show up during Merchant events.
- Merchant items and authenticity rates adjusted.
- Fixed a bug where the roll value was incorrect in Merchant events.
- Fixed a bug where hints wouldn't appear in PVPChal4.
- Changed white text to black in Trainer.
- Changed roll values for Doppels in PVP and NPC Challenge events.
- Fixed a bug in PVPChal2 that blocked a player from selecting a mushroom while playing the minigame.
Changed files in this update