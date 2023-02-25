 Skip to content

Black Magic Gamebox update for 25 February 2023

Black Magic Gamebox 1.04: Minigames update

Share · View all patches · Build 10634931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mages and Monsters

New Minigames

  • Trap 1: Quickgrass
  • Trap 3: Abandoned Shrine
  • Trap 4: Hunter's Hangman
  • Added a visual to show who faces off in PVP Challenge minigames.

Gold Implementation

  • Gold is now given at the end of quests based on the difficulty and length of the quest.
  • Robbery buff added
  • Robbery buff added to Night and Bandit encounter failure buffs.
  • Merchant event requires gold to purchase items.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where PVPChal timers would not work properly
  • Fixed a bug where some buffs had the incorrect text.
  • Buffs now refresh automatically at the end of events and the end of the quest.
  • Fixed a typo in the Bandit events.
  • Fixed a bug where the item authenticity wouldn't show up during Merchant events.
  • Merchant items and authenticity rates adjusted.
  • Fixed a bug where the roll value was incorrect in Merchant events.
  • Fixed a bug where hints wouldn't appear in PVPChal4.
  • Changed white text to black in Trainer.
  • Changed roll values for Doppels in PVP and NPC Challenge events.
  • Fixed a bug in PVPChal2 that blocked a player from selecting a mushroom while playing the minigame.

