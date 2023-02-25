 Skip to content

错误之事 update for 25 February 2023

Branch difficulty update, archive update after filing, language text update

Share · View all patches · Build 10634919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The difficulty of branch is reduced, and there is almost no difficulty after filing. Modify part of the text, and add translations in other languages in the settings.

Depot 2220981
