Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 25 February 2023

2023.2.25update

2023.2.25update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・For senior vassals, if there is no successor when the senior vassal dies,
"I decided to destroy the senior vassal family."
・If you march in a state where unity is low, soldiers will fight with each other.
Slightly reduced military strength and morale
・ Temporary implementation of proposal [reward] "adoption" and "marriage"
・Provisional implementation of lord commands "adoption" and "marriage"

  • Added a few warlords
    ・Fixed because some military commander clan settings were incorrect
    ・Other minor bug fixes
    ・Other minor fixes

