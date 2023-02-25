2023.2.25update

・For senior vassals, if there is no successor when the senior vassal dies,

"I decided to destroy the senior vassal family."

・If you march in a state where unity is low, soldiers will fight with each other.

Slightly reduced military strength and morale

・ Temporary implementation of proposal [reward] "adoption" and "marriage"

・Provisional implementation of lord commands "adoption" and "marriage"

Added a few warlords

・Fixed because some military commander clan settings were incorrect

・Other minor bug fixes

・Other minor fixes