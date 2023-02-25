UPDATE V1.0043 build37

Here are the patch notes (1.0043.37):
COMBAT
- Fixed issue with "Scorched Earth" ability causing attack bugs
- More improvements to combat behaviour AI to prevent targeting bugs
- More improvements to spawning systems to prevent attack bugs
- Fixed issues with upper condition icons when hiding UI in combat
ENCHANTING
- Disenchant/Recycling button is now hidden for equipped items
- Added option to close enchanting by clicking outside the menu
- Closing enchantment menu now always reopens previous menu
MISC
- Fixed minor issues with announcement and notifier system
- Numerous stability fixes
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update