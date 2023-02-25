 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tower Walker update for 25 February 2023

UPDATE V1.0043 build37

Share · View all patches · Build 10634879 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the patch notes (1.0043.37):

COMBAT

  • Fixed issue with "Scorched Earth" ability causing attack bugs
  • More improvements to combat behaviour AI to prevent targeting bugs
  • More improvements to spawning systems to prevent attack bugs
  • Fixed issues with upper condition icons when hiding UI in combat

ENCHANTING

  • Disenchant/Recycling button is now hidden for equipped items
  • Added option to close enchanting by clicking outside the menu
  • Closing enchantment menu now always reopens previous menu

MISC

  • Fixed minor issues with announcement and notifier system
  • Numerous stability fixes
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Changed files in this update

Depot 2130061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link