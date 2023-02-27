CoH3 Hot Fix 1.0.2 - February 27, 2023

These GPU crash fixes aim to address the largest portion of our current crash rate and instability. We will be monitoring our crash rate after releasing this patch and determining if we need to rollback. Please report and continue to send us Bugsplats.

We are targeting another hotfix this week and are still working to confirm those fixes. The 1.0.3 hotfix will include an Audio pass, along with addressing progression blockers and additional crash fixes.

Note: Mid-mission saves will be invalidated after all patches and hot fixes. Please revert to a previous autosave to continue your progress. We will do our best to minimize the frequency of patches while also providing estimated release dates.

Stability/Crashes