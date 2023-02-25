Update (v0.22)

Added difficulty selection. In order to express the machine-likeness, we implemented a thorough destruction depiction, but this made the game too difficult, so we made it possible to switch the destruction by difficulty level. Added "TravelPoint" as a reward based on travel distance. These points can be redeemed mainly for secondary elements. At the moment, it is possible to purchase furniture and rooms for Construction features.





3. Added Construction function. Buildings have no function related to the progress of the game, but it is possible to display vehicles and screenshots.





4. Added photo mode. By default F11 will enter photo mode and F12 will save screenshots.

In addition, in the Construction function, there is a bug that the vehicles on display are displayed separately at a low probability.

We also plan to fix bugs and confusing features in the next update.