Major Update 19: Voxel Landscapes; Battle Elephant/Cavalry AI; Flatscreen Mode

Major Changes:

*** Voxel landscape deformation and level editing system implemented (first version)

Can be found on Parnassus_Voxels

Flatscreen mode added for CoA

Flatscreen player character implemented (tutorial can be found in Tutorial document)

Physics based Battle Elephant AI implemented

Physics based Greek Cavalry AI implemented

Main Menu island implemented

Player character upgrades (in detail below)

Weapon upgrades (in detail below)

Added “Floating Island” - empty levels with several different biomes: Desert, Grass, Gravel, and Ice

**

Player Character/Player Weapon Upgrades

Updated overall player physical character system to V3

Includes new systems under development to be revealed at a later date

Added hip holsters to store any weapon at the player’s hips

VR Hand Grabbing Logic has been improved.

VR Grab-Pulling has been improved.

Improved pulling VR pawn over the edge of buildings when reaching the top

Falling animation if in air

Hid spawn icons on hand

Added player vignettè setting to pause menu

Added slashing damage to all stab weapons (they can now stab from all angles instead of just one, which was previously the tip of the blade)

Ballista bug fixes

including fixing ballista inability fire below a certain angle

Polished all stabbable weapon stab logic

Polished hand grabbing of all weapons and props

Improved Arrow and thrown weapon logic

Attachment system: Improved physics bounds and grab locations

Important Changes:

Slight size variation for all units when each are spawned

Large units take reduced damage from other large units so they can have prolonged fights rather than killing each other in one attack due to overwhelming amount of damage (minotaur, cyclops, elephant, Talos)

Prevent large units from falling over when grabbed in mortal mode (Talos, giant, minotaur, cyclops, gorgon, scorpion, centaur)

NPC performance optimizations (elephant, barghest, cavalry)

Musket default size increased

Removed Linear Angle, the 45 degree ramp and renamed Long Linear Angle to Ramp

New smaller geometry added to level editor

Added German armbands for each team for riflemen and SMG versions

Punches were doing too much damage and killing most humanoids in one hit

reduced damage in each tier to around 1/4th to 1/5th of original value

Gun melee damage also often did one hit kills

reduced damage to 1/4th to 1/5th of original values

Removed tracks that were too “epic” from music list and retained sandbox music

Bug Fixes

Fixed giants standing after death due to wounding animation not playing

Fixed giant causing momentary lag when spawned

Fixed physical zombie killed in one hit to head

Everglades: fixed spawning clipping under level near river

Fixed barghest accelerating in slow motion

Fixed barghest spazzing out when attacking non-human characters

Significant barghest optimizations

Significant zombie optimizations

Fixed Zombies not attacking

Prevent Talos bleeding when hit (since he is made of metal)

Fixed artillery projectiles going through ground instead of exploding

Fixed Meteora going through ground instead of exploding

Fixed AI rockets not impacting ground and exploding

Renamed artillery sporadic to Artillery (Random/Persistent) to be more clear

Javelin deletes self instead of getting suspended in air

Decreased recoil on Mac10 (no suppressor)

Fixed Sniper AI rifle orientation

Fixed Commando only spawning in with red team material

Fixed giant hands being crooked

Dev Log:

Has it really been 3 months since the last update? Kept you waiting huh? Thanks for your patience, testers, Update 19 is finally out and consists of major updates like the voxel landscape editing and deformation, new physics AI, flatscreen mode, and upgrades to the player system among many other important changes as listed above. As mentioned before, it took a while because we were overhauling the player character and upgraded to a new UE4 version. Note that flatscreen mode is still relatively basic and lacks a few core features that VR has such as level editing but you can already spawn things and set up battles, use the voxel tools, and you can play as a flatscreen character - it is already a lot of fun. Other features mentioned are also in their infancy so do give us feedback. The tester bulletin has been updated with new goals - we're looking forward to feedback and videos, this is a huge update!.

Some goals for testing: