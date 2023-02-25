Update #15 v0.82.6 Patch

v0.82.6 Release Notes
- Fixed bug where pressing undo/replay after casting Arcane Insight, Warp Time, Gnome Scholar, Stolen Dreams, Dreamstealer attack, or any other action that would reveal hidden information about your deck or your opponents hand, would trigger a desync in the game state between the player and the AI (Thanks for the many player reports that helped fix this)
- Fixed bug where pressing undo/replay after casting Arcane Insight or Warp Time could result in the cost discount being removed.
- Characters wielding shields with the Block ability will no longer block combo attacks. We discovered a situation where this could result in a unit who is backstabbed in the initial attack turning to face a unit who is combo attacking them to block, and then, due to having changed face, can now counter attack the original attacker. We also feel this change is consistent with "units cannot counter attack a combo" rule (I mean, if they can block, why don't they also counter attack, right?) and it adds further value/reward to setting up combos.
- Fixed bug where Dwarf Warrior didn’t reveal enemy surprises when entering the board.
- Fixed bug where units with Aura buffs (Such as Red Starlings, Skeleton Captains, Ironclad Captain) were removing their aura buff twice whenever a unit was sent to the future with Sir Cheezles. (Thanks zac_s_d)
- Fixed bug where mind controlling a demon controlled by Dante would not result in his stats being reduced for having now controlled less demons. (Thanks Nameless)
- Fixed bug where helping the Griffon in Dinner A-Fowl encounter resulted in the weather of harvest world being permanently cleared of all fog.
- Fixed bug where Winston’s time bomb wasn’t showing the AOE of secondary targets when only a single unit target is selected. (Thanks Reiga)
- Fixed bug where using Resurgence to pull a damage card from the discard pile would stack the discount from a previous usage. (Thanks mr.kitty)
Changed files in this update