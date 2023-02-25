It's Patching Time!

Share · View all patches · Build 10634742 · Last edited 25 February 2023 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Today we bring you an update with requested features

The first one are accessibility features which include:

Reusable Resting Places

With this setting you can reuse the current resting place to save your progress.

Endless Posture Break

With this setting, posture breaking enemies doesn't burn your stamina. This can be helpful for players that are having an harder time controlling their stamina.

Game Difficulty

You can switch between Easy, Normal and Hard. With this setting you can tweak the enemy health and receiving damage

The other features also include:



Adjustable FOV

With this setting you can adjust the FOV to a value that allows you to have a confortable experience!

Mouse Interpolation

With this setting you can toggle off and on the mouse interpolation

Mirror players arms

Some players prefer playing with the characters arms inverted. That is possible with this toggle.

Costumizable Key Binds

You can use this settings option to configure key bindings.

Inverted Camera controls

Instead of completely inverting the camera controls, each mouse axis now has a separated option for you to toggle

Smaller changes and fixes

AI behaviour improvements

Drop rate buff to crate and box drops

More fire weapons dropped in the levels

Bells in the Forest/Areas entrances are better highlighted

Adjusted player upgrades so they are easier to spot

Fixes to hitboxes

When reaching an upgrade sword for the first time, it will trigger a tutorial popup

Visual adjustments to areas entrances

Fixes to localization

Boosted horror slider from 10 to 20

