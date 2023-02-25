It's Patching Time!

Today we bring you an update with requested features
The first one are accessibility features which include:
Reusable Resting Places
With this setting you can reuse the current resting place to save your progress.
Endless Posture Break
With this setting, posture breaking enemies doesn't burn your stamina. This can be helpful for players that are having an harder time controlling their stamina.
Game Difficulty
You can switch between Easy, Normal and Hard. With this setting you can tweak the enemy health and receiving damage
The other features also include:
Adjustable FOV
With this setting you can adjust the FOV to a value that allows you to have a confortable experience!
Mouse Interpolation
With this setting you can toggle off and on the mouse interpolation
Mirror players arms
Some players prefer playing with the characters arms inverted. That is possible with this toggle.
Costumizable Key Binds
You can use this settings option to configure key bindings.
Inverted Camera controls
Instead of completely inverting the camera controls, each mouse axis now has a separated option for you to toggle
Smaller changes and fixes
- AI behaviour improvements
- Drop rate buff to crate and box drops
- More fire weapons dropped in the levels
- Bells in the Forest/Areas entrances are better highlighted
- Adjusted player upgrades so they are easier to spot
- Fixes to hitboxes
- When reaching an upgrade sword for the first time, it will trigger a tutorial popup
- Visual adjustments to areas entrances
- Fixes to localization
- Boosted horror slider from 10 to 20
Coming Next Patch
- Controller support (PS4/PS5 controls are available if you disable Steam Input for now)
- Level of Distance SIider
Changed files in this update