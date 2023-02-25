 Skip to content

XSOverlay update for 25 February 2023

Build 585 Changelog - UI 3.0 Continued.

Build 585 Changelog - UI 3.0 Continued.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes

  • Window Settings has now been updated to be in the style of UI3.0
  • Wrist overlay UI has been changed slightly to be more cohesive with UI3.0 ideals.
  • Time in VR timer has been added back to the wrist overlay.
  • Layouts internal structure has updated from V2 -> v3. V2 layouts will automatically be upgraded to V3.
  • Toolbar will now inherit curvature of parent overlay.
  • Refactor internal event system. This shouldn't result in any noticeable change for the user.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the cursor would sometimes stay visible in the middle of the playspace.
  • Fixed another issue where Web UI would sometimes disconnect or initialize in a null state.

