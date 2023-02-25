Build 585 Changelog - UI 3.0 Continued.

Changes
- Window Settings has now been updated to be in the style of UI3.0
- Wrist overlay UI has been changed slightly to be more cohesive with UI3.0 ideals.
- Time in VR timer has been added back to the wrist overlay.
- Layouts internal structure has updated from V2 -> v3. V2 layouts will automatically be upgraded to V3.
- Toolbar will now inherit curvature of parent overlay.
- Refactor internal event system. This shouldn't result in any noticeable change for the user.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the cursor would sometimes stay visible in the middle of the playspace.
- Fixed another issue where Web UI would sometimes disconnect or initialize in a null state.
Changed depots in privatebeta branch