MineSweeper Tetris update for 25 February 2023

20230225 update

Build 10634685

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Several fixes have been made for the Steam Deck in testing using Proton on the Manjaro system, including:
  • Fixed a bug that caused the icon to fail to load in the window.
  • Fixed a bug that caused random images to appear unexpectedly on the screen due to uninitialized drawing of some pictures.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the cursor and other box shapes to not display correctly in games.
  1. Fixed a bug where some text sizes were displayed incorrectly when re-entering the game and restoring tutorials.

