20230225 update

- Several fixes have been made for the Steam Deck in testing using Proton on the Manjaro system, including:
- Fixed a bug that caused the icon to fail to load in the window.
- Fixed a bug that caused random images to appear unexpectedly on the screen due to uninitialized drawing of some pictures.
- Fixed a bug that caused the cursor and other box shapes to not display correctly in games.
- Fixed a bug where some text sizes were displayed incorrectly when re-entering the game and restoring tutorials.
Changed files in this update