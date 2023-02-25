Cursor Module Content Pack - v0.6.4

New Modules
This update brings 4 all-new cursor themed modules to help survive the alien invasion with new mechanics and functionality.
Arrow Clicker Module
- Launches an arrow cursor that seeks out and clicks enemies, dealing damage
- Upgrade to increase the number of clicks, redirect to nearby enemies on kill, fire 2 more arrow cursors, & more!
- Potential for strong mid-late game impact, redirecting on kill to wipe out large groups of enemies
Grab Tool Module
- Launches a hand cursor that grabs onto and kills the first enemy hit, drags them forward, and deals damage to all enemies hit
- Upgrade to change targeting, damage, drag range, additional grabs, & more!
- Strong early-mid game impact with potential to wipe out large groups with proper positioning
- The bigger the enemy, the bigger the drag hitbox!
Paint Bucket Module
- Fires a paint bucket cursor that marks enemies, making them take 25% more damage, and mark nearby enemies on death
- Upgrade to increase marked bonus damage, death splash radius, additional mark, death splash damage, & more!
- Synergises well with AoE modules and ticking damage like thermal hacking or breaching laser
Area Select Module
- Fires a cursor that highlights an area of enemies, dealing damage to all enemies inside
- Upgrade to increase area size, group targeting, damage, fire rate, & more!
- Strong early-mid game impact with large AoE damage able to kill groups of lower HP enemies.
- Synergises well with the paint bucket module, increasing the damage enough to take down higher HP enemies
Changes
- Increased fire rate increase and decrease for Efficiency Rebalance I & II upgrades respectively
Fixes
- Fixed Space Hook module not reeling in certain enemies that it kills
Changed files in this update