Space Mercenary Defense Force update for 25 February 2023

Cursor Module Content Pack - v0.6.4

Build 10634657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Modules

This update brings 4 all-new cursor themed modules to help survive the alien invasion with new mechanics and functionality.

Arrow Clicker Module

  • Launches an arrow cursor that seeks out and clicks enemies, dealing damage
  • Upgrade to increase the number of clicks, redirect to nearby enemies on kill, fire 2 more arrow cursors, & more!
  • Potential for strong mid-late game impact, redirecting on kill to wipe out large groups of enemies

Grab Tool Module

  • Launches a hand cursor that grabs onto and kills the first enemy hit, drags them forward, and deals damage to all enemies hit
  • Upgrade to change targeting, damage, drag range, additional grabs, & more!
  • Strong early-mid game impact with potential to wipe out large groups with proper positioning
  • The bigger the enemy, the bigger the drag hitbox!

Paint Bucket Module

  • Fires a paint bucket cursor that marks enemies, making them take 25% more damage, and mark nearby enemies on death
  • Upgrade to increase marked bonus damage, death splash radius, additional mark, death splash damage, & more!
  • Synergises well with AoE modules and ticking damage like thermal hacking or breaching laser

Area Select Module

  • Fires a cursor that highlights an area of enemies, dealing damage to all enemies inside
  • Upgrade to increase area size, group targeting, damage, fire rate, & more!
  • Strong early-mid game impact with large AoE damage able to kill groups of lower HP enemies.
  • Synergises well with the paint bucket module, increasing the damage enough to take down higher HP enemies

Changes

  • Increased fire rate increase and decrease for Efficiency Rebalance I & II upgrades respectively

Fixes

  • Fixed Space Hook module not reeling in certain enemies that it kills

