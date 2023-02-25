My Apologies

I severely make a mistake when uploading Panda to Steam. I was trying to upload the Linux build and accidentally uploaded to the Windows depot. This broke the game for Windows users. There were also a few settings in the Steam Store I missed that coincidentally broke the Linux release. I'm new to multi-OS games.

I really feel bad that I broke the game for paying customers for so long. I'm a one person game developer and working really hard to make everything work and give updates. Localization was a huge project. But I did this because I believe in making the game in the native languages of gamers.

As I learn new things in the game dev world, I apply them to my release games as well as my current in development game. While this slows down development, it greatly improves everything I am doing.