OWLMAN update for 25 February 2023

Launch Fixes

OWLMAN update for 25 February 2023

Listed below is a few quick fixes for the launch build. If you encounter anything not shown here please feel free to drop it in comments :)

FIXED menu not progressing to the game level. If this is still a problem for anyone please do let me know.

Slightly adjusted vehicle handling (Stay on the road).

Trees now cull at a distance. This is probably not a necessary performance update but it is carried over regardless from Part 2 (coming soon).

Added fog to Chase World.

FIXED item remained in Chase World which could place players back in the story level (embarrassing).

