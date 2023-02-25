Launch Fixes

Listed below is a few quick fixes for the launch build. If you encounter anything not shown here please feel free to drop it in comments :)

FIXED menu not progressing to the game level. If this is still a problem for anyone please do let me know.

Slightly adjusted vehicle handling (Stay on the road).

Trees now cull at a distance. This is probably not a necessary performance update but it is carried over regardless from Part 2 (coming soon).

Added fog to Chase World.

FIXED item remained in Chase World which could place players back in the story level (embarrassing).