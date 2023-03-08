Bravery & Greed l The God of The Hunt Update

Hey Adventurers!

We've pushed a new update live! This includes lots of bug fixes, changes, and most excitingly... a new boss! 👀

A new boss lurks in the Subterranean Jungle! 🐎

A new opponent has appeared to guard the Subterranean Jungle: Rhysasys, God of the

Hunt! His Mighty Spear and Summoning Magic will keep you looking for an opening!

Class Changes ⚔️

Warrior 🛡️

Basic Combo

Significantly reduced distance traveled and recovery

Changed projection trajectory so that it more easily leads to longer combos

Improved the ability of the first two hits to juggle enemies

Added combo prorate after the 3rd hit lands, overall reducing the damage of longer combos Up+Attack Sword Slash

Significantly reduced startup

Increased damage from 250 to 300

Increased the projection strength and changed the projection trajectory to be more horizontal

Shield Bash (Basic combo 1st or 2nd hit + Shield button)

Significantly reduced startup

Increased hitbox size

Increased damage from 150 to 200

Shield Charge (Hold Special button + Forward)

Reduced damage from 180 / 150 (First / Consecutive hits) to 160 / 125

Significantly reduced the ability to absorb hits by blocking them during the Shield Charge in PvP Arena games

Amazon ⚔️

Basic combo

Significantly reduced distance traveled and recovery on the 3rd hit

Removed ground bounce on the 2nd hit, allowing a subsequent Turnaround Attack or Aerial Down Smash to ground bounce enemies and improve combo potential

Whirlwind attack

Significantly reduced startup so that it can be more easily used in combos

The Amazon is now able to catch her Chakram while in the ground and in hitstun from an enemy attack

A successful Parry can now be cancelled into an attack earlier. It can also now be cancelled into a Chakram throw or a Wand spell

Thank you as always for your feedback on Discord and the Steam Forums! This round of improvements gives new strengths to the Warrior’s least used moves, and makes the Amazon even more well-rounded. As both their toolkits become more polished, tons of new combos are now possible!

Rogue 🏹

Bonus attack speed now also reduces the charge time of the Charged Arrow

Wizard 🧙‍♂️

The Elemental can now pick-up Gold for the Wizard

Arcana 🃏

Reduced the hitbox size of explosions from The Sun to be more in-line with the visual effect

Followers no longer create explosions from The Sun

Monsters 🕷️

Desydera

Slightly lowered her cooldown period after ground attacks

Increased overall speed

Increased ground attack damage (150 -> 175 and 250 -> 300)

Increased energy shot attack damage (75 -> 90)

A Follower can now come with you to the next level after defeating a Boss

To make Life Builds that focus around Followers more viable, one of the Followers that manages to survive a Boss Fight will help you from the start of a new level!

The HP/Attack/Speed scaling of friendly Followers has been significantly increased, meaning that Followers found in more advanced levels will be stronger

Increased the overall HP scaling of Bosses at higher levels

Increased the damage scaling of monsters at higher levels

Decreased the movement/attack speed scaling of monsters at higher levels

Reduced the overall difficulty scaling at higher levels for games with 1 player

At very high levels, there is now a limit to the number of extra monster spawns. When this threshold is reached, monster damage will start increasing drastically

Increased the randomness of the Boss selection in levels with multiple possible bosses

Limited the ability for a large amount of Harpies to stunlock players in the air

Gear & Perks 🏅

A few items have had limits added to their scaling to improve balance and fix issues with strong

enchants!

Resistance (Impervious Jewel): Max Health threshold does not go below 3%

Shield of Faith (Gem of Munimentum): Cooldown does not go below 2s

Unstable Current (Quavering Hand): Stamina threshold does not go below 1

The scaling factor of Time Stop (Rod of the Aeons) has been changed from 200% to 50%

Plague (Blighted Gauntlet, Hand of the Scourge) has been changed to no longer have an internal cooldown, and the Attack/Defense debuff has been improved from 15% with a 50% scaling factor to 25% with a 100% scaling factor

Transmuting an already enchanted item will now keep the enchant level and improve it by +10

Enchanting an already enchanted item will now improve it by +20, but cost more Gold than a normal enchant

The Enchanter and Transmuter have been improved to offer useful services no matter

how far into a run you are. Be warned: you might need to prepare large amounts of gold to

sustain their costs

The Temporary HP Shield now depletes slightly slower when at low amounts of Shield, but much faster when at very large amounts of Shield

Vampiric Hunger, which grants a stacking Temporary HP Shield when killing enemies, has been reworked from being based on the player’s max HP and now uses flat values (80 + 60 HP / perk level)

Apex Predator life healed reduced from 12% (+4% / level) to 10% (+3% / level)

Improved Health maximum health reduced from 16% (+8% / level) to 16% (+4% / level)

Improvements 🧰

Added the ability to bind Mouse buttons when playing with a Keyboard

This highly requested feature is now finally in! Get ready to play with your preferred WASD + Mouse layouts, or anything else that you like!



The Log can now be accessed during runs, in the Pause menu

The cooldown of Wands is now displayed in the Log

An option “Always Zoom Out” is now available in the Video menu, forcing the game camera to constantly display the most zoomed-out view

This option is disabled by default and is recommended when playing on a big screen, or for people who prefer restricting camera movements as much as possible.

Added an option to allow the game audio to keep playing while the game window is unfocused

The Splash & Start screens can now also be skipped with mouse clicks

Bug Fixes🛠️

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs and Event rooms to sometimes not appear as regularly as they should (especially the Enchanter)

Fixed an issue where the Warrior’s first training challenge would not be possible to complete if the Blitz perk was acquired

Fixed an issue where players could get hit by The Sun explosions after Zhur Gor'od’s intro sequence

Fixed an issue where Fairies in Sylvan'Uur’s intro sequence could fail to position properly

Fixed an issue where spawning a summon behind Sylvan'Uur would cause it to face to the right

Fixed a typo in the Justice & Judgement text displayed when killing an Elite/Boss

Fixed an issue where changing Categories in the Option menu while quitting it could result in an unstable state for the UI

Fixed an issue where viewing an Item in your Inventory while another player picked-up the Rune at the end of a Boss fight could cause you to lose your Item

