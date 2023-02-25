-Jetpack fuel slowly recharges to a low level when empty
-Cubits are not exchangeable, so you can only earn by selling crops and factory produce
-Added Chemforge factory
-Added chemicals to stock market
-Actually fixed do not be charged on death if no money, and adjusted alert accordingly
-Updated foodstuff prices on the market
-Attack waves smaller
-Attack waves shorter
-Tutorial updated for jetpack change
-Do not spawn rag doll until faded out on death.
-Bulkhead trash contains carbon
-Attempt to fix null error enemy ai indoors
-Turret audio uses sfx channel
-Fixed audio to save load correctly
-Fixed back button on audio menu being unclickable
-Space rig doors can be repaired and packed
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 25 February 2023
Build 0.199603
