Build 0.199603

-Jetpack fuel slowly recharges to a low level when empty

-Cubits are not exchangeable, so you can only earn by selling crops and factory produce

-Added Chemforge factory

-Added chemicals to stock market

-Actually fixed do not be charged on death if no money, and adjusted alert accordingly

-Updated foodstuff prices on the market

-Attack waves smaller

-Attack waves shorter

-Tutorial updated for jetpack change

-Do not spawn rag doll until faded out on death.

-Bulkhead trash contains carbon

-Attempt to fix null error enemy ai indoors

-Turret audio uses sfx channel

-Fixed audio to save load correctly

-Fixed back button on audio menu being unclickable

-Space rig doors can be repaired and packed