Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 25 February 2023

Update notes for Feb 24th

Build 10634205 · Last edited by Wendy

Continues the audio edits and image transitions, adding another half dozen sound effects, re-engineered other sound effects, fixed grammar, spelling, and other odds & ends through day 3 afternoon, just before taking Daisy to visit the coffee shop. After that, the edits for new sound & image transitions have not yet been applied.

