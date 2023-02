-Performance of some characters was added and adjusted.

-Carry-on spellcard was added.

-More shop-sold, limited, and offered skins for characters have been added.

-More regular, limited, and joint titles have been added.

-Added new functions.

-Fixed existing bugs.

More details can be found on the blog page below (in Japanese, so please use a translation tool).

http://mizusoba.blog.fc2.com/blog-entry-1142.html