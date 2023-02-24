AO20 1st Anniversary Event!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone👋

On the occasion of the celebration of our first year online with the current version of AO20, we thought of holding an extraordinary experience multiplication event x4, something new that we hope you will like and motivate you to take the highest ranking to its different characters 😉

Thank you very much for being part of Argentum Online 20!

🎉 Event for the 1st year of AO20

From midnight on Saturday, March 11 to Monday, March 13 📅

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/e3juVbF

Link to the video of the event: https://youtube.com/shorts/q2jWWbr7Kuc