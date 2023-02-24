 Skip to content

Argentum 20 update for 24 February 2023

AO20 1st Anniversary Event!

Last edited 24 February 2023

Hello everyone👋

On the occasion of the celebration of our first year online with the current version of AO20, we thought of holding an extraordinary experience multiplication event x4, something new that we hope you will like and motivate you to take the highest ranking to its different characters 😉

Thank you very much for being part of Argentum Online 20!

🎉 Event for the 1st year of AO20
From midnight on Saturday, March 11 to Monday, March 13 📅

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/e3juVbF

Link to the video of the event: https://youtube.com/shorts/q2jWWbr7Kuc

