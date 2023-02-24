Update 0.8: Workshop and new UI

Hi folks, I'm glad to announce that the Steam Workshop for EFBS is live!

From now on you can download units made by the community, and create ones yourself with the mod tools. More info on how to start modding here: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2938382552

I can't wait to see what you will create! There is a new section dedicated to modding in the forum, don't hesitate to reach out if you encounter any problem creating your mod.

Patch notes: