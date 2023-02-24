 Skip to content

Epic Fantasy Battle Simulator update for 24 February 2023

Update 0.8: Workshop and new UI

Hi folks, I'm glad to announce that the Steam Workshop for EFBS is live!

From now on you can download units made by the community, and create ones yourself with the mod tools. More info on how to start modding here: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2938382552
I can't wait to see what you will create! There is a new section dedicated to modding in the forum, don't hesitate to reach out if you encounter any problem creating your mod.

Patch notes:

  • Steam Workshop integration and Mod Tools release
  • Complete UI overhaul

