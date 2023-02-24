Changelog:
- The map has been remade with much better lighting
- Sanity now affects ambient brightness
- Changed how the item carts spawn
- Ceiling lights now flicker randomly
- Added fog
- Film grain effect is now much more subtle
- Bug fixes
