 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BACKROOMS: APPREHENSION update for 24 February 2023

UPDATE #5

Share · View all patches · Build 10633944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • The map has been remade with much better lighting
  • Sanity now affects ambient brightness
  • Changed how the item carts spawn
  • Ceiling lights now flicker randomly
  • Added fog
  • Film grain effect is now much more subtle
  • Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2234151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link