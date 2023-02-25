Monochrome Filter and Apple M2 Support

Version 2.5.1

We're excited to announce the latest update for our game, featuring a few new features, bug fixes, and gameplay improvements. From improved graphics and visual effects to better resource optimization and smoother performance, we hope you'll enjoy the new and enhanced gameplay experience. Thank you for playing and supporting our game - we couldn't have done it without you!

New Features:

Added a monochrome game filter for an aesthetic gaming experience. Additional reward for players who supported us with DLC, including access to the monochrome game filter.

Full support for Apple M2 on MacOS build, addressing previous crashing issues.

Bug Fixes:

The fog engine has been optimized and enhanced, leading to better performance on the Forest level. Some configurations may see up to a 20% improvement in performance.

The controller usage has been overhauled, resulting in better response times and improved performance. The detection time has also been improved for a more seamless gameplay experience.

All game shaders in Story mode have been rewritten for improved graphics and visual effects.

Shadows in the game have been reworked for a more immersive experience. {MacOs}

Fixed a rare issue where the game would crash during loading. {Windows 8, Low end PC}

Fixed an issue where some players were experiencing lag during gameplay.

Fixed an issue where certain achievements were not unlocking properly.

Fixed a problem where players could get stuck in a certain level.

Room geometry in Story mode has been fixed for better navigation.

Resource optimization has been implemented, clearing up any issues related to resource usage.

Bugs related to sound in backrooms have been fixed for an improved audio experience.

Resource use on the Fabric level has been optimized for better performance.

We're pleased to announce that we've optimized the RAM usage in our game, which means that we're now fully operational on machines with just 4GB of RAM. After extensive testing, we're confident that this optimization will lead to a better experience for all of our players, regardless of their system specifications.

We're always looking for ways to improve our game and make it more accessible to as many people as possible. This RAM optimization is just one example of that commitment, and we're excited to see how it will positively impact the gaming experience for all of you.

We want to thank you for your continued support and feedback - it's invaluable to us as we work to make the best game possible. We're looking forward to sharing even more updates and improvements with you in the future!