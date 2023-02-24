Version 0.5.7 Update

With this update, the Kickstarter has now ended! Thank you so much to everyone who's played, talked about, and shared our game, and a special thanks to all our backers for bringing Dark Egg to life. This will be the last update for the demo, though I'll still be watching in case I need to patch out some bugs here or there. Otherwise, it's time to build the full game.

The demo soundtrack will be getting four new songs, but it will take just a little more time before it's ready.

New:

The Garden - Mostly empty, but you'll need access to get to:

The Riverview Village.

Two new songs.

Armor Shop.

Bugfixes:

Fixed a bug where Forest Axe was unsellable, and Iron Scythe was unbuyable.

Fixed a bug where, when browsing through story history, the game would sometimes think you were moving forward in the story anyway.

Fixed a bug where node type adjustments sometimes wouldn't update for older saves.

Fixed a minor sequence break you could do when first entering the Heavenly Plains.

Misc: