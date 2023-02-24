Patch v0.700 Is Live!

Dear players,

I'm thrilled to announce that the latest update for my game is now live on Steam! As a solo developer, I've been working tirelessly to address issues and make improvements based on your feedback. Here are the changes you can expect to see in version 0.700, released on February 19th, 2023:

Added More Damage upgrade modules: I've added new upgrade modules to give you even more power to take on the enemy hordes.

Fixed some of the Steam achievements: I've addressed some issues with the Steam achievements to ensure they're unlocking correctly.

Added more enemy models: I've added new enemy models to keep the combat fresh and exciting.

Added charger enemy type: A new type of enemy has been added to the game, which is sure to pose a challenge to even the most experienced players.

Changed some of the loading screens graphic: I've updated some of the loading screens to make them more visually appealing.

Added 2 more of "The Caves": I've expanded the game's content by adding two more levels to "The Caves" section.

I hope that these changes will enhance your gameplay experience and make for even more thrilling battles in my game. Your support and feedback have been invaluable, and I look forward to bringing you more updates in the future.